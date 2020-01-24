UrduPoint.com
First Person Dies Of Coronavirus In China's Heilongjiang Bordering Russia - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The first person died of a new coronavirus in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, which is bordering Russia, the regional Health Commission said on Friday.

"On January 23, two new cases of new coronavirus were registered in the province of Heilongjiang. One fatal case was recorded in the city of Suihua," the commission said in a statement.

The virus was registered in Heilongjiang's cities of Suihua, Daqing, Harbin and Mudanjiang.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

More than 800 cases have already been confirmed across China, with 25 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. On Thursday, the World Health Organization said it was too early to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.

The Russian authorities have called on Russian citizens to refrain from visiting China over the disease.

