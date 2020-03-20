First Person Dies of COVID-19 in Peru - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The first person has died of the coronavirus in Peru, the national Ministry of Health said.

"The ministry regrets to say that today [on Thursday] the first death because of the coronavirus was registered at 15:00 [10:00 GMT]," the Ministry of Health wrote on its Twitter page on Thursday.

The deceased patient is a 78-year-old, who had been hospitalized on Tuesday over respiratory problems and also suffered from hypertension.

Peru has currently confirmed 234 cases of COVID-19 so far.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.