Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

First Person Infected With Zika in Malaysia in 2019 Passes Away - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The first Malaysian national diagnosed with the symptoms of Zika virus this year passed away on Friday, local media reported.

According to New Straits Times newspaper, 30-year-old Lieutenant Maritime Mohamad Ikmal's infection was officially registered on October 12, after he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Manjung Hospital with vomiting and diarrhea.

"We are currently investigating the contacts and movements, plus any co-infection in the patient," Health Ministry's Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said, as quoted by the newspaper.

However, Abdullah, noted that it was not yet confirmed whether the patient really died from the Zika or a related infection.

In 2015, a widespread epidemic of the Zika virus gripped Brazil, later spreading to other parts of the world, including Malaysia, which has a similar climate.

Currently, there is no vaccine against the virus.

