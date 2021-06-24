First Person Sentenced in Connection to January 6 US Capitol Riot - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Anna Morgan Lloyd has been sentenced to three years of probation for taking part in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, making her the first person sentenced for participating in the siege, ABC news reported.

Morgan, 49, of the state of Indiana, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a captiol building, the report said on Wednesday.

Morgan has also been ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution, the report said.

Earlier in the day, FBI Director Christopher Wray said a little more than 500 people have been arrested in connection to the attack. He added that hundreds of more investigations and more serious charges are expected.

On January 6, a group of supporters of the former US President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying Joe Biden's election victory.