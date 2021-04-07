UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Pfizer Vaccines Packaged On French Soil

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

First Pfizer vaccines packaged on French soil

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were packaged for the first time on French soil on Wednesday, hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as an important step as the country seeks to ramp up its vaccination campaign

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were packaged for the first time on French soil on Wednesday, hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as an important step as the country seeks to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

"250 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines made in France in 2021: that's our objective," Macron said on Twitter.

"It begins concretely from today with the first BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines produced on the Delpharm site at Saint-Remy-sur-Avre" east of Paris, he added.

However the vaccines were made in BioNTech's factory in Germany -- they arrived in France on Tuesday.

Subcontractor Delpharm is charged with putting the vaccines into vials which will then be delivered to centres for distribution.

They are not destined just for France, with Delpharm telling AFP the country would receive its proportion of allocated doses among EU states -- around 15 percent.

Another company will begin filing Moderna vaccines in central France in a few days, with the Johnson & Johnson and CureVac vaccines to follow soon after.

France's inoculation drive has been criticised as slow, with 14.2 percent of French people having received one or more doses, compared with 60.1 percent of Britons.

Related Topics

Twitter France Company Germany Paris SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Plots in M3 industrial city to be cancelled if not ..

3 minutes ago

Capital reports 564 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Spat in Spain over bailout of tiny Venezuela-linke ..

3 minutes ago

DDC approves 33 development schemes

7 minutes ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

7 minutes ago

Prince Hamzah 'under my protection' in his palace: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.