First Phase of Russian S-400 Deliveries to Ankara Completed - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that the first stage of shipments containing Russian S-400 air defense system components was completed.

The first plane carrying S-400 components arrived in Turkey on July 12.

"The first phase of S-400 [defense system] component deliveries to the Murted airfield in Ankara was completed [on Thursday].

A total of 30 planes participated in the first phase," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was waiting for the next phase of deliveries.

Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion in December 2017. The contract has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400's incompatibility with existing NATO systems.