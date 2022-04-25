UrduPoint.com

First Phase Of Turkey's Operation In Northern Iraq Completed - Ministry Of Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM

First Phase of Turkey's Operation in Northern Iraq Completed - Ministry of Defense

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The first phase of the Turkish armed forces' operation in northern Iraq has been completed, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Last week, Ankara announced the start of a new military operation against the Kurds in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.

The Iraqi presidential office said in response that the Turkish armed forces' operation poses a threat to Iraq's national security.

"The operation ... launched in northern Iraq is based on a long stage of preparation, based on planning, based on a process of coordination with the necessary institutions, organizations and forces ... therefore, only our first phase has been completed," Akar told reporters.

The operation will continue until the threat on the border with Iraq is eliminated, the minister added.

Related Topics

Iraq Ankara Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.