ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The first phase of the Turkish armed forces' operation in northern Iraq has been completed, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Last week, Ankara announced the start of a new military operation against the Kurds in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.

The Iraqi presidential office said in response that the Turkish armed forces' operation poses a threat to Iraq's national security.

"The operation ... launched in northern Iraq is based on a long stage of preparation, based on planning, based on a process of coordination with the necessary institutions, organizations and forces ... therefore, only our first phase has been completed," Akar told reporters.

The operation will continue until the threat on the border with Iraq is eliminated, the minister added.