First Photojournalists From Gambia, Haiti Participate In Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

Thu 27th February 2020

The geography of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has been expanded to include six more countries, namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Gambia, Guatemala, Haiti, Norway and Tajikistan, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's press service said on Thursday

The contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. It is named after Rossiya Segodnya's photo correspondent, Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

This year's entry submission will close on February 29 at 8:59 pm GMT. The winners in each category are set to receive 125,000 rubles (almost $2,000), 100,000 rubles (over $1,500) and 75,000 rubles (over $1,000) for first, second and third place, respectively.

The winner of the highest award, the Grand Prix, will receive 700,000 rubles (over $10,500). An international jury will begin to select the best of the best in April. The shortlist will be published on the contest website in June.

The awards ceremony will be held in September in Moscow followed by the launch of an international tour showcasing the Stenin Contest winning works. As per tradition, the roadshow includes major exhibition venues in a dozen cities across Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the middle East. Since 2018, the tour has also stopped at the New York headquarters of the United Nations. In February 2020, the winners' exhibition was hosted by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

