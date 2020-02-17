First Plane Carrying Evacuated Americans From Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Lands in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The first of two planes chartered by the United States to bring its nationals home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan has landed at a military base in the state of California, media said Monday.

There were about 340 Americans aboard the Diamond Princess ship, which had been docked off Yokohama since February 3 after an outbreak of the new COVID-19 disease was detected.

The plane carrying hundreds arrived at Travis Air Force Base on Sunday night, the CBS news channel reported. The second jet is due to land at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas later on Monday.

Some 40 Americans tested positive aboard the ship and will be treated in Japan. At least 14 others were confirmed to be infected as they were being transported to the airport for evacuation. They were kept in isolation on the planes.

Chinese authorities say the virus has sickened over 70,000 people in China since last December, although the number of lab-confirmed cases stands at some 57,000. Almost 2,000 were infected elsewhere. The global death toll stands at 1,775.