First Plane Carrying Staff Of Russian Embassy On Way From Prague To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:31 PM

First Plane Carrying Staff of Russian Embassy on Way From Prague to Moscow

A plane carrying the first group of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague departed to Moscow as the Czech Republic demanded that the number of the Russian diplomatic mission's employees be cut in the wake of the Vrbetice arms depot blast allegations, the spokeswoman Russian diplomatic mission Maria Semenova told Sputnik on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A plane carrying the first group of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague departed to Moscow as the Czech Republic demanded that the number of the Russian diplomatic mission's employees be cut in the wake of the Vrbetice arms depot blast allegations, the spokeswoman Russian diplomatic mission Maria Semenova told Sputnik on Saturday.

The diplomatic mission's staff are leaving the Czech Republic as part of the arrangement to achieve parity in the number of personnel between the Russian embassy in Prague and the Czech embassy in Moscow, with seven diplomats and 25 administrative and technical personnel allowed to stay.

"The first group of diplomats and technical workers of the Russian Embassy flew to Moscow on Saturday at 02:30 p.

m. [12:30 GMT]," Semenova said, confirming that the second group of the embassy personnel will leave the Czech Republic for Russia on Monday.

In mid-April, Prague accused the Russian intelligence of being involved in the 2014 explosions at a Vrbetice arms depot and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non-gratae, stating that the accusations were absurd, unfounded, and far-fetched.

By May 31, Russia is set to reduce its embassy personnel in Prague by 35 diplomats and 46 administrative employees, while the Czech Embassy in Moscow will see 16 diplomats, four administrative workers, and 91 local employees leave.

