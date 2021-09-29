First Plane Lands Near Canaries Volcano After Airport Closure: Operator
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:37 PM
A commercial plane landed on Wednesday on La Palma in the volcano-hit Canary Islands, the first since the airport closed on Saturday, the state-owned airport operator said
The plane, operated by the carrier Binter, landed in the early afternoon, a spokesman for Aena told AFP.
Binter said the flight was made possible by "improved security conditions" at La Palma, where the volcano is still active.