First plane lands near Canaries volcano after airport closure: operator

A commercial plane landed on Wednesday on La Palma in the volcano-hit Canary Islands, the first since the airport closed on Saturday, the state-owned airport operator said

The plane, operated by the carrier Binter, landed in the early afternoon, a spokesman for Aena told AFP.

Binter said the flight was made possible by "improved security conditions" at La Palma, where the volcano is still active.