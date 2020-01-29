UrduPoint.com
First Plane With Japanese Citizens Evacuated From China's Virus-Hit Wuhan Arrives In Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:50 AM

First Plane With Japanese Citizens Evacuated From China's Virus-Hit Wuhan Arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The first government-chartered flight with the Japanese passengers who wished to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, which has been on lockdown over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, there were 206 people on board the aircraft, who have received medical examination on the spot.

The charter flight, provided by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, was the only opportunity to leave the country after all the flights to and from Wuhan had been suspended.

The plane was equipped with body temperature scanners. Specially designated buses took all the passengers to hospitals for virus checks regardless of whether they had any symptoms of the viral disease.

A new form of coronavirus appeared in China's city of Wuhan in late December and has become a major point of concern for the international community. The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that over 130 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country.

