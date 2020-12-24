First Plane With Russian Defense Ministry Medical Detachment Leaves for Crimea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The first plane with a special medical detachment of Russia's Southern Military District has left for Simferopol, Crimea from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Defense Ministry hospitals for the treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would be deployed in Yalta and Simferopol in the coming days. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave instructions on the deployment of two hospitals.

"The first Il-76 aircraft carrying one special-purpose medical detachment of the Southern Military District took off from the airfield of Rostov-on-Don for the city of Simferopol. The personnel of the mobile hospital and medical equipment are on board," the ministry said.

Overall, 100 servicemen and about 100 tonnes of materiel will be transported as part of the medical unit.