First Plane With UK Citizens, Kabul Embassy Staff Lands In UK - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The first plane to bring UK citizens and embassy employees back home from Afghanistan has landed in the country, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

"Last night the first flight of British Nationals and Embassy Staff arrived at RAF [Royal Air Force] Brize Norton as part of Op [operation] PITTING.

The UK Armed Forces are supporting the evacuation of British Nationals and those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Program," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

