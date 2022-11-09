First Polls Close in US Midterm Election Races, Voting Continues Throughout Country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The first polls have closed in the United States as the midterm elections begin to conclude, although voting continues in states across the country to determine control of the US Congress.

Election Day polling sites closed in several US House of Representatives districts in the states of Indiana and Kentucky. Indiana's 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House districts closed their polls at 6:00 p.m. ET. Kentucky also closed its 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th House districts.

At 7:00 p.m. ET, polls will begin to close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Florida as well.

Voting will continue throughout the evening in states farther west, with initial results expected to start coming in later on Tuesday night. However, tabulation of votes could last into Wednesday or later if complications or challenges to the process arise.

The results of the midterm elections will determine control of both chamber of Congress. Republicans are projected to win a majority in the lower chamber, while control of the upper chamber hinges on several coin-toss up races.