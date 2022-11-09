UrduPoint.com

First Polls Close In US Midterm Election Races, Voting Continues Throughout Country

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 04:10 AM

First Polls Close in US Midterm Election Races, Voting Continues Throughout Country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The first polls have closed in the United States as the midterm elections begin to conclude, although voting continues in states across the country to determine control of the US Congress.

Election Day polling sites closed in several US House of Representatives districts in the states of Indiana and Kentucky. Indiana's 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House districts closed their polls at 6:00 p.m. ET. Kentucky also closed its 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th House districts.

At 7:00 p.m. ET, polls will begin to close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Florida as well.

Voting will continue throughout the evening in states farther west, with initial results expected to start coming in later on Tuesday night. However, tabulation of votes could last into Wednesday or later if complications or challenges to the process arise.

The results of the midterm elections will determine control of both chamber of Congress. Republicans are projected to win a majority in the lower chamber, while control of the upper chamber hinges on several coin-toss up races. 

Related Topics

Virginia Florida Georgia United States Chamber Congress P

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

4 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

4 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

4 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

4 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.