Voting began in Canada's general election Monday, with surveys predicting a minority government as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party risks losing its majority or even being toppled from office

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Voting began in Canada's general election Monday, with surveys predicting a minority government as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party risks losing its majority or even being toppled from office.

Polls opened at 1100 GMT in the provinces of Labrador and Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, the first of the country's six time zones. Polls will be open in far western British Columbia until 0200 GMT Tuesday, although the first results are expected from 2300 GMT.