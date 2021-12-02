UrduPoint.com

First Positive Omicron Case Detected In South Africa On November 8 - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:11 AM

First Positive Omicron Case Detected in South Africa on November 8 - Report

The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases published a report on Wednesday saying that the first positive case of the Omicron strain was detected in the country on November 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases published a report on Wednesday saying that the first positive case of the Omicron strain was detected in the country on November 8.

"New B.1.1.529 lineage has been designated Variant of Concern Omicron. Earliest detection in South Africa: 8 November, Gauteng," the report read.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new coronavirus strain, which was originally detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern during an emergency meeting last week. The WHO dubbed the new coronavirus strain B.1.1.529 Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The new strain caused many states to close borders to foreigners arriving from South Africa and its neighbors.

