First Power Unit Of Belarusian NPP Disconnected From Network - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

First Power Unit of Belarusian NPP Disconnected From Network - Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was disconnected from the network by automatic generator protection on Monday, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said, adding that the reasons for the disconnection are being clarified.

"On July 12, at 12.

57 (09:57 GMT), the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP was disconnected from the network by automatic generator protection. In accordance with the standard algorithm, the power of the reactor plant was reduced ... The reasons for the shutdown of the electric generator are being established. After their [the reasons] elimination, the power unit will be put into operation," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The radiation level at the NPP and in the nearby area did not change after the unit was disconnected from the network, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

