First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Air travel between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will resume on Monday, according to the countries' airlines.

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit last week in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, after energetic diplomacy by outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration.

The first commercial flight between Qatar and Saudi in three and a half years, a Qatar Airways service to Riyadh, will take off from Doha at 1045 GMT and touch down at 1210 GMT, according to the airline's timetable.