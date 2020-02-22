UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Reactor At France's Oldest Nuclear Plant Goes Offline Ahead Of Planned Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

First Reactor at France's Oldest Nuclear Plant Goes Offline Ahead of Planned Shutdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) French utility company EDF on Saturday switched off one of the two reactors at the country's oldest nuclear power plant that will be shut as part of the nationwide atomic phaseout.

"On February 22, 2020 electric generating unit No1 at the Fessenheim power plant was disconnected permanently from the national power grid," the energy giant said in a statement.

The reactor is now being cooled before it can be opened to take out spent fuel. The second reactor will remain online until June 30.

President Emmanuel Macron announced in November that his government would cut nuclear power production by half over the next 15 years under the green transition scheme.

The Environment Ministry has praised the first step to close the 43-year-old power plant as a "turning point" in the transition to renewable energy. But the trade union CGT representing the plant's staff has lamented the reactor's "death" on Twitter, saying their hearts were broken.

Related Topics

Twitter Nuclear Company February June November 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

16 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

23 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

26 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

26 minutes ago

6th National Seniors, Juniors tennis championships ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.