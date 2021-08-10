The first regiment of Russia's strategic missile systems with Avangard hypersonic gliding unit will enter combat duty with the strategic missile forces by the end of the year, the commander of the 13th missile division, Maj. Gen. Andrei Cherevko, said on Tuesday

"The 13th missile division continues its re-equipment with new strategic missile systems.

In accordance with the task set, the first missile regiment with the Avangard missile system will be put on alert in 2021," Cherevko informed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Work is underway to prepare two silo launchers with missiles. Rearmament is being carried out in line with the approved schedule. Loading missiles into silo launchers and preparing them for combat use is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021," Cherevko specified.