First Regiment Of Sarmat Missiles To Take Duty In 2022 - Russian Strategic Missile Forces

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

First Regiment of Sarmat Missiles to Take Duty in 2022 - Russian Strategic Missile Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The first regiment of the latest Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles Sarmat will take up combat duty at the end of 2022 in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, said.

"The task is to put the first regiment in the first division in Uzhur on combat duty by the end of 2022.

I believe that this task will be completed," Karakaev said.

According to him, today the Uzhur missile division of the Krasnoyarsk Territory is working on preparing the infrastructure for the first regiment of Sarmat missiles, as well as preparing for relevant flight tests.

Sarmat is a heavy missile system with a heavy intercontinental liquid-propellant ballistic missile, the weight of one such missile exceeds 200 tonnes. The system will replace the Voevoda missiles in the Strategic Missile Forces.

