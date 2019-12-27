UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles Put On Combat Duty In Russia - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

First Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles Put on Combat Duty in Russia - Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that the first regiment armed with Avangard strategic hypersonic missile systems has entered combat duty, the Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that the first regiment armed with Avangard strategic hypersonic missile systems has entered combat duty, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu has briefed Russian President Putin on putting the first missile regiment armed with the new strategic missile system Avangard with winged glider on combat duty on 10.00 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT] on December 27, 2019," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin December 2019

Recent Stories

Railway extends date in respect of concession card ..

41 seconds ago

2 suspected persons arrested near PPP public meeti ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) raids i ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to deploy naval ships, patrol planes to Mide ..

2 minutes ago

China assures investment in tourism, hydel , miner ..

2 minutes ago

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: U ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.