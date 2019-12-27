- Home
- First Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles Put on Combat Duty in Russia - Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that the first regiment armed with Avangard strategic hypersonic missile systems has entered combat duty, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu has briefed Russian President Putin on putting the first missile regiment armed with the new strategic missile system Avangard with winged glider on combat duty on 10.00 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT] on December 27, 2019," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.