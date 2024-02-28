First Regional Conference For Irrigation And Agricultural Drainage Concludes In Riyadh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
The scientific sessions of the First Regional Conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage in the Middle East, organized by the Saudi Irrigation Organization under the title "Integrated Management of the Irrigation Sector for Flexible and Sustainable Development", concluded on Wednesday
The conference, held in cooperation with the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, took place on Tuesday in Riyadh under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli.
Some 54 speakers from the Middle East and beyond participated in the conference, during which several memoranda of understanding were signed and the sponsors participating in the conference were honored.
Participants focused on designing sustainable solutions for managing available water resources and optimizing the use of renewable sources to meet the increasing demand for water in the agricultural sector, as well as on promoting modern technologies.
On the first day of the conference, four sessions were held. One, titled “Confronting Climate Risks and Mitigating Their Impacts on Water Resources", tackled sustainable and innovative solutions and boosted international cooperation to confront the major water challenges brought about by climate change and water scarcity.
Four sessions were held on the second day of the conference as well, among which one on "The Role of Reusing Treated Water as a Basis for Water Management Flexibility".
Four workshops also were held to discuss the role of AI and remote sensing in innovation toward reaching sustainability of irrigation water, dam management for irrigation purposes, water harvesting techniques, involving the local community in managing and improving and distributing irrigation water, and enhancing irrigation and drainage efficiency to achieve sustainability in the agricultural sector.
