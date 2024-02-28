Open Menu

First Regional Conference For Irrigation And Agricultural Drainage Concludes In Riyadh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

First Regional conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage concludes in Riyadh

The scientific sessions of the First Regional Conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage in the Middle East, organized by the Saudi Irrigation Organization under the title "Integrated Management of the Irrigation Sector for Flexible and Sustainable Development", concluded on Wednesday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The scientific sessions of the First Regional Conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage in the middle East, organized by the Saudi Irrigation Organization under the title "Integrated Management of the Irrigation Sector for Flexible and Sustainable Development", concluded on Wednesday.

The conference, held in cooperation with the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, took place on Tuesday in Riyadh under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli.

Some 54 speakers from the Middle East and beyond participated in the conference, during which several memoranda of understanding were signed and the sponsors participating in the conference were honored.

Participants focused on designing sustainable solutions for managing available water resources and optimizing the use of renewable sources to meet the increasing demand for water in the agricultural sector, as well as on promoting modern technologies.

On the first day of the conference, four sessions were held. One, titled “Confronting Climate Risks and Mitigating Their Impacts on Water Resources", tackled sustainable and innovative solutions and boosted international cooperation to confront the major water challenges brought about by climate change and water scarcity.

Four sessions were held on the second day of the conference as well, among which one on "The Role of Reusing Treated Water as a Basis for Water Management Flexibility".

Four workshops also were held to discuss the role of AI and remote sensing in innovation toward reaching sustainability of irrigation water, dam management for irrigation purposes, water harvesting techniques, involving the local community in managing and improving and distributing irrigation water, and enhancing irrigation and drainage efficiency to achieve sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Riyadh Dam Saudi Middle East From

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to revi ..

Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs

25 minutes ago
 SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketi ..

SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SME ..

25 minutes ago
 Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, b ..

Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls i ..

26 minutes ago
 CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital vi ..

CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit

26 minutes ago
 Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in ..

Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

26 minutes ago
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL ..

HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative

32 minutes ago
 PAC organizes painting competition

PAC organizes painting competition

26 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches

Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches

32 minutes ago
 Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction

Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction

26 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused in Rana Sa ..

LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused in Rana Sanaullah house attack case

26 minutes ago
 Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full a ..

Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World