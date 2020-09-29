UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Regular Manned Crew Dragon Mission To Lift Off On October 31 - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

First Regular Manned Crew Dragon Mission to Lift Off on October 31 - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The first operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon with four astronauts aboard will take place on October 31, NASA said in a press release.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 2:40 a.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 31 [06:40 GMT], for the launch of the agency's SpaceX Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station," NASA said.

The spacecraft will carry Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Shannon Walker, all from NASA, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency mission specialist Soichi Noguchi for a six-month science mission.

SpaceX made history back in May when it flew people to the ISS on the world's first commercially-made spacecraft. Early August was the first time that the Crew Dragon brought passengers back to Earth. The preliminary test of the spacecraft was recognized as successful, and experts are currently analyzing all the data obtained during the test flight.

Related Topics

World Shannon Japan SpaceX May August October All From

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

23 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

23 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

41 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

53 minutes ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.