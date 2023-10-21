Open Menu

First Relief Convoy Begins To Enter Gaza Strip From Egyptian Side Of Rafah Crossing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

First relief convoy begins to enter Gaza Strip from Egyptian side of Rafah crossing

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The first convoy of relief trucks has begun to enter the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the Red Crescent said.

This first relief convoy, which comprises a total of 20 trucks, is currently in the process of passing through the Rafah border gate, the Red Crescent told Anadolu.

Meanwhile, an Anadolu correspondent reported that humanitarian aid is actively being transferred from Egyptian trucks to Palestinian trucks.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct.

7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. That figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.

