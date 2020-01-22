First Remains Repatriated to Canada After Iran Plane Crash - FM Champagne

(@imziishan)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The remains of one Canadian national or permanent resident have been repatriated since the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday speaking before reporters.

"There has been one repatriation of remains, which took place," Champagne said, without specifying whether the remains were those of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Canada's top diplomat added that the government did not disclose the news earlier out of respect for the family's request for privacy.

Champagne added that many of the families of the 57 Canadian nationals and 29 permanent residents aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines flight expressed similar wishes for privacy during this difficult time.