UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Remains Repatriated To Canada After Iran Plane Crash - FM Champagne

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:20 AM

First Remains Repatriated to Canada After Iran Plane Crash - FM Champagne

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The remains of one Canadian national or permanent resident have been repatriated since the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday speaking before reporters.

"There has been one repatriation of remains, which took place," Champagne said, without specifying whether the remains were those of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Canada's top diplomat added that the government did not disclose the news earlier out of respect for the family's request for privacy.

Champagne added that many of the families of the 57 Canadian nationals and 29 permanent residents aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines flight expressed similar wishes for privacy during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Iran Family Government Top

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

55 minutes ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

2 hours ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

2 hours ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.