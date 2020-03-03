First Resident of Latvia Infected With Coronavirus Flew From Italy - Dept Director

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A female resident of Latvia, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the first time in Latvia, had flown in from Italy, Yury Perevoshchikov, director of the risk analysis and infectious disease prevention department of Latvia's disease control center, said at a press conference on Monday.

The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed in Latvia on Monday.

"The woman and her family traveled from Italy's Verona to Germany's Munich and then by plane to Latvia. The family flew on board an airBaltic jet on Flight BT-226 on February 29 from Munich to Riga. There were 145 passengers on the plane that landed in Riga at 15:40," Perevoshchikov said.

He said she had got infected in Italy.