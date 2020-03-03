UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Resident Of Latvia Infected With Coronavirus Flew From Italy - Dept Director

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:50 AM

First Resident of Latvia Infected With Coronavirus Flew From Italy - Dept Director

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A female resident of Latvia, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the first time in Latvia, had flown in from Italy, Yury Perevoshchikov, director of the risk analysis and infectious disease prevention department of Latvia's disease control center, said at a press conference on Monday.

The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed in Latvia on Monday.

"The woman and her family traveled from Italy's Verona to Germany's Munich and then by plane to Latvia. The family flew on board an airBaltic jet on Flight BT-226 on February 29 from Munich to Riga. There were 145 passengers on the plane that landed in Riga at 15:40," Perevoshchikov said.

He said she had got infected in Italy.

Related Topics

Germany Munich Verona Riga Italy Latvia February Women Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

8 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

8 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

8 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.