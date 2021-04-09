UrduPoint.com
First Result Of Sputnik V Vaccine's Toxicological Examination In Turkey Positive- Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

First Result of Sputnik V Vaccine's Toxicological Examination in Turkey Positive- Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The interim result of the ongoing toxicological studies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Turkey are positive, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

"An alternative is Sputnik V... We started [investigating] its toxicology. The interim results are good, and we are continuing our research. Yesterday I spoke with Russian Health Minister [Mikhail Murashko]. Next week, negotiations with the Russian side will continue," Koca was quoted as saying by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

Turkey began vaccination in January with the CoronaVac vaccine made by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac. In March, the country started using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The priority groups in the immunization campaign included the elderly, medical and educational personnel.

To date, over 18 million people have received vaccines against COVID-19 across Turkey, including more than 7 million citizens who have been vaccinated twice.

