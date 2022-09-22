First Results of Referendum in Zaporizhzhia Region to Be Announced on Sept 28 - Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The first results of the referendum on joining Russia in the Zaporizhzia region will be announced on September 28, Chairman of Electoral Commission Galina Katyushchenko said on Thursday.

The Zaporizhzhia region, the Kherson region and Donbas republics will hold referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.

"The results will be summed up, as is traditionally done, immediately after the closure of the polling stations. ... We assume that we will announce the first results on September 28, " Katyushchenko told reporters.