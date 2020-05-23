First results of human trials of a vaccine from COVID-19 are expected in Russia in early July, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of Research Institute of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) First results of human trials of a vaccine from COVID-19 are expected in Russia in early July, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of Research Institute of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"A vaccine is not a medicine. ...

Safety is formed in lengthy tests on different types of animals from cell lines, and then they are tested on volunteers. Given the phase and that the tests on volunteers have been carried out, the vaccine is usually assessed after 30 to 45 days. In our country, the first results will appear in early July, which will indicate that the strategy chosen by scientists turned out to be right or wrong," Gorelov said.