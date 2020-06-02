UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Rohingya Refugee Dies From Coronavirus In Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:45 PM

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

Health experts have long warned that the deadly virus could race through the vast cramped network of bamboo shacks housing almost a million refugees who have fled neighbouring Myanmar since a military crackdown in 2017.

Toha Bhuiyan, a senior health official in the Cox's Bazar district, said the man died on Sunday and confirmation of coronavirus as the cause came on Monday night.

Mohammad Shafi, a Rohingya school teacher and a neighbour in the camps, said the man had long suffered from high blood pressure and a kidney complaint.

"Nobody realised that he was suffering from coronavirus. The news came as a shock to us,"Shafi told AFP.

The man was among at least 29 Rohingya to have tested positive for the virus in the camps.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Died Man Myanmar Sunday 2017 From Refugee Race Blood Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Trump Not Touching Upon US Protests in Rece ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Defense Forces Avoided COVID-19 Outbreaks ..

19 seconds ago

Govt. taking all measures to effectively control c ..

21 seconds ago

Diplomats to Discuss Details Related to Putin's In ..

23 seconds ago

Israeli Police Say Suspect Detained in Connection ..

18 minutes ago

French GDP to Contract by 11% in 2020 Due to COVID ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.