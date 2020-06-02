First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

Health experts have long warned that the deadly virus could race through the vast cramped network of bamboo shacks housing almost a million refugees who have fled neighbouring Myanmar since a military crackdown in 2017.

Toha Bhuiyan, a senior health official in the Cox's Bazar district, said the man died on Sunday and confirmation of coronavirus as the cause came on Monday night.

Mohammad Shafi, a Rohingya school teacher and a neighbour in the camps, said the man had long suffered from high blood pressure and a kidney complaint.

"Nobody realised that he was suffering from coronavirus. The news came as a shock to us,"Shafi told AFP.

The man was among at least 29 Rohingya to have tested positive for the virus in the camps.