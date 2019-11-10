First Round of Presidential Election to Take Place in Romania on Sunday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The first round of the presidential election will be held on November 10 across Romania.

Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, the leader of the National Liberal Party who was elected president in 2014, is the front-runner for the upcoming election.

According to the polls, among other main contenders to the post of the country's president are Viorica Dancila from the Social Democratic Party, Dan Barna, the president of the Save Romania Union, and Mircea Diaconu, the Romanian actor and politician who is self-nominated candidate.

A possible second round of the election will take place on November 24.