First Round Of Presidential Election To Take Place Across Poland On June 28

Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

First Round of Presidential Election to Take Place Across Poland on June 28

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Polish citizens will cast their ballots on Sunday in the first round of the presidential vote in the country, involving 11 candidates.

The vote follows an election silence during the preceding day.

According to an opinion poll published by the Warsaw-based Institute for Social and Market Research (IBRiS), about 41.1 percent of Polish respondents said they would cast their ballots for the incumbent head of state, Andrzej Duda, in the first round of elections. The main opposition candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, in turn, can count on 26.4 percent of the vote.

