First Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations May Be Held in July - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The first round of the Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may take place already in July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

At their recent summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch the consultations.

"I hope so," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether the negotiations could start next month.