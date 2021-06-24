UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Round Of Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations May Be Held In July - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

First Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations May Be Held in July - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The first round of the Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may take place already in July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

At their recent summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch the consultations.

"I hope so," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether the negotiations could start next month.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva May July

Recent Stories

CTD registers FIR against terrorists involved in L ..

19 minutes ago

Jazz secures Telecom sector’s largest credit fac ..

37 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 179.5 million

42 minutes ago

President of Togo awards &#039;Order of Mono&#039; ..

1 hour ago

India reports 54,069 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 June 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.