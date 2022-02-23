UrduPoint.com

First Round Of Sanctions On Russia 'Just The Start,' UK Has Further Package - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 09:00 PM

First Round of Sanctions on Russia 'Just The Start,' UK Has Further Package - Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The first round of the United Kingdom's sanctions against Russia in response to its recognition of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent is just the start, and London has a further package ready to go if Russia continues its course of "aggression," Minister of State for the Commonwealth and United Nations Tariq Ahmad told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions targeting billions of Russian assets. This is the largest sanctions package against Russia in British history, and is part of our coordinated actions, sanctions efforts alongside our allies," Ahmad said. "This is just the start. If Russia continues its campaign of aggression, we have a further package of sanctions ready to go. We urge the wider international community to join us in this effort."

