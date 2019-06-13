First Round of Voting in UK Conservative Party Leadership Contest to Be Held on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The first round of voting in the Conservative Party leadership contest will be held on Thursday.

Conservative members of the UK parliament will cast their ballots for one of the 10 candidates between 10 a.m. and noon (09.00-11.00 GMT).

The least popular candidate, as well as those candidates who receive 5 percent of the vote or less, will be eliminated from the race. The losers will be announced in alphabetical order at 1 p.m. (12.00 GMT).

The second ballot, with a threshold of 10 percent, will be held on June 18. On June 19-20, the voting will continue until two top candidates remain. In the final round, all of the country's Tories will give their final votes via mail ballots and choose the future prime minister.