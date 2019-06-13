UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Round Of Voting In UK Conservative Party Leadership Contest To Be Held On Thursday

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

First Round of Voting in UK Conservative Party Leadership Contest to Be Held on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The first round of voting in the Conservative Party leadership contest will be held on Thursday.

Conservative members of the UK parliament will cast their ballots for one of the 10 candidates between 10 a.m. and noon (09.00-11.00 GMT).

The least popular candidate, as well as those candidates who receive 5 percent of the vote or less, will be eliminated from the race. The losers will be announced in alphabetical order at 1 p.m. (12.00 GMT).

The second ballot, with a threshold of 10 percent, will be held on June 18. On June 19-20, the voting will continue until two top candidates remain. In the final round, all of the country's Tories will give their final votes via mail ballots and choose the future prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote United Kingdom June All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

42 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

42 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

42 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

47 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

57 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.