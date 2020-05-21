UrduPoint.com
First Russian-Afghan Scientific Teleconference To Be Held At RCSC In Kabul After Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The first teleconference between Russian and Afghan scientists will be held at the Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC) in Kabul after the holy month of Ramadan, the head of the representative office of Russian foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo in Kabul, Vyacheslav Nekrasov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Nekrasov, the agreement to hold an online meeting of Russian and Afghan scientists was reached during a visit to the RCSC by a delegation of the academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, headed by its president Abdul Zaher Shakeeb.

"In a few days, the first teleconference between Russian and Afghan scientists will be organized at the RCSC in Kabul, during which plans for the further development of cooperation will be outlined," Nekrasov said.

The head of the RCSC office in Kabul added that Shakeeb had previously contacted the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Afghanistan with a request to assist in the restoration of former ties with Russian scientists and the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences swiftly responded to this request.

