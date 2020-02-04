UrduPoint.com
First Russian Aircraft For Evacuating Citizens Lands In China's Wuhan - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The first aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed in the airport of China's Wuhan, and the military doctors will soon conduct the Primary examination of the people who are set to be evacuated over the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

As many as 147 people will be evacuated from the Hubei province, they are mostly Russian nationals, but there are several people from the Commonwealth of Independent States as well.

"The first aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed in the airport of China's Wuhan. It took it around four hours to get there from the airfield of the Vostochny military district," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian military doctors and virology experts of the Defense Ministry will carry out the initial examination of the evacuated people at the parking lot for arriving planes, through contact-free thermometry.

