First Russian-Chinese Joint Air Patrol Coordinated By Respective AEW&C Planes

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The first joint air patrol by Russian and Chinese strategic bombers was coordinated by respective airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, Russian long-range aviation commander, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kolybash, said Tuesday.

"The air patrol consisting of two Russian Tu-95MS and two Chinese Xian H-6K strategic bombers carried out a flight along the preset route over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and East China Sea," Kolybah said.

"The actions of the strategic bombers wee coordinated by [Russian] A-50 and [Chinese] Kong Jing-2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft," the general added.

According to Kolybash, the Russian bombers stayed in the air for about 11 hours during the joint patrol, covering a distance of about 9,000 kilometers (approximately 5,600 miles).

