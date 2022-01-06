UrduPoint.com

First Russian CSTO Peacekeeping Contingent Delivered To Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

January 06, 2022

First Russian CSTO Peacekeeping Contingent Delivered to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

First Russian units from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have arrived to Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) First Russian units from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have arrived to Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Planes of the army transport aviation have delivered first units from the main forces of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the territory of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

