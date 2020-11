The first convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry's operational team said on Saturday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The first convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry's operational team said on Saturday.

"The first humanitarian convoy, consisting of five KAMAZ trucks, delivered 45 tons of construction materials, which will allow us to quickly start carrying out restoration work," the Emergencies Ministry said.