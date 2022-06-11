UrduPoint.com

First Russian Passports Handed Out To Ukrainians In Occupied South: Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:53 PM

First Russian passports handed out to Ukrainians in occupied south: agencies

Authorities in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time on Saturday, news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Authorities in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time on Saturday, news agencies reported.

Russia's TASS agency said 23 Kherson residents received a Russian passport at a ceremony through a "simplified procedure" facilitated by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

"All our Kherson residents want to obtain a passport and (Russian) citizenship as soon as possible," the regional administration's pro-Moscow chief Vladimir Saldo was quoted as saying by TASS.

"It's a new era that is beginning for us... It's the most important document a person can possess in their life," Saldo told the RIA Novosti agency.

The Kherson authorities said the timing of the passport distribution was chosen with Russia Day in mind.

It falls on Sunday and is a public holiday to mark Russia's independence from the former Soviet Union. It is an occasion for many Russians to display national pride.

The Russian army conquered most of the Kherson region at the start of its February 24 offensive.

The Kremlin decree authorising the local authorities to grant Russian passports to local residents also concerned the nearby Zaporizhzhia region partly controlled by Moscow's forces.

Ukraine denounced the move as a "flagrant violation" of its territorial integrity, saying Putin's decree was "legally void".

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Independence February May Citizenship Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between mil ..

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between militias

4 minutes ago
 HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

6 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

6 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

6 minutes ago
 Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-yea ..

Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-year deal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.