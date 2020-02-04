UrduPoint.com
First Russian Plane Heads To Wuhan For Evacuation Of Nationals - Defense Ministry

Russia has joined the ranks of countries that have arranged for the evacuation of their nationals from the coronavirus-affected quarantined central Chinese province of Hubei as the first Wuhan-bound rescue plane took off from near the Chinese border, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia has joined the ranks of countries that have arranged for the evacuation of their nationals from the coronavirus-affected quarantined central Chinese province of Hubei as the first Wuhan-bound rescue plane took off from near the Chinese border, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in China said that a total of 132 Russian citizens had asked to be evacuated from the Hubei province, the majority of them in the capital city of Wuhan.

"The first plane of Russia's Aerospace Forces took off from the Vostochny airfield of the eastern military district for the evacuation of Russian nationals from the Wuhan city of China," the ministry said.

According to the statement, there are medics and ministry experts on viral diseases on board equipped with modern means for diagnosis, individual protection and medications.

As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continued spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and there may be no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.

