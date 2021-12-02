First Russian Plane With Evacuees From Afghanistan Lands in Moscow Region - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The first plane with Russian and Afghan citizens evacuated from Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, three Russian military transport aircraft were deployed to Kabul for delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating Russian, Kyrgyz and Afghan students who study in Russia's universities. The planes later took off from Kabul with 214 passengers.

"The first military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, which was engaged in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has made landing at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The passengers are currently passing through the customs and COVID-19 check.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country, and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.