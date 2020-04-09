UrduPoint.com
First Russian Plane With Humanitarian Aid Lands In Bosnia To Help Fight COVID-19 - Embassy

Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The first Russian aircraft with humanitarian aid has arrived in Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to held combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Sarajevo said on Thursday.

"Today, the first plane arrived in Banja Luka, delivering aid from Russia to Republika Srpska to combat COVID-19. At the airfield, the Il-76 was met by member of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic, Chairman of the Government of Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic and Russian Ambassador to BiH Petr Ivantsov," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow would send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina via three flights to help fight the coronavirus. The request for aid came from Republika Srpska, one of the political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ministry added.

So far, BiH has registered 365 cases of COVID-19 on its soil, including 81 recoveries and 13 fatalities.

