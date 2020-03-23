UrduPoint.com
First Russian Plane With Specialists, Equipment To Fight COVID-19 Lands In Italy - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The first Russian plane with specialists and equipment to assist Italy in combating the coronavirus pandemic has landed in the Pratica di Mare air base, the Russian Embassy in Rome told reporters on Sunday.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte by phone that Russia was ready to promptly assist Rome in the fight against coronavirus.

The defense ministry then said that Russia would send eight mobile teams of Russian military virologists and doctors, vehicles for aerosol disinfection and medical equipment to Italy.  

