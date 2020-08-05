UrduPoint.com
First Russian Planes With Aid Expected In Beirut Later Wednesday - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

First Russian Planes With Aid Expected in Beirut Later Wednesday - Ambassador

First Russian planes with aid are expected in Beirut, devastated by a huge blast in the port, later on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) First Russian planes with aid are expected in Beirut, devastated by a huge blast in the port, later on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the first plane with mobile hospital had taken off from Moscow earlier in the day, with four more expected to follow.

"The first planes are expected to arrive today with the hospital, with rescue staff," the diplomat told a press conference.

Later on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that the second plane carrying mental health professional and rescue staff had taken off from Moscow.

