First Russian tourists post-Covid arrive in Pyongyang

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A group of Russian tourists arrived in Pyongyang on Friday, AFP reporters saw, the first known foreign tour group to visit nuclear-armed North Korea since before pandemic-linked border closures.

AFP video and photographs showed Russian tourists arriving at Pyongyang airport, wandering around the airport and smiling as they took pictures, with the arrivals board showing the flight details.

The move comes as Moscow and Pyongyang bolster ties, with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to meet President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East last September.

South Korea and Washington have subsequently claimed the North has shipped weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine, which would violate a raft of UN sanctions on both countries, the North for its banned weapons programmes and Russia for the war with Kyiv.

Natalia Zinina, a manager at Vostok Intur tour agency which organised the trip, told Seoul-based specialist site NK news that the tour group would visit the North from February 9 to 12.

The group will be "first stopping in Pyongyang before traveling to the Masikryong Ski Resort near the city of Wonsan on the country's east coast," the report said.

A total of 97 Russian nationals are expected to join the four-day trip.