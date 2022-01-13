UrduPoint.com

First Russian Units From CSTO Mission Board Planes In Almaty To Return Home - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:23 PM

First Russian Units From CSTO Mission Board Planes in Almaty to Return Home - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) First Russian military units from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) mission in Kazakhstan have boarded planes in the Almaty airport to return to their permanent deployment bases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The first units of Russian Aerospace Forces from the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO in Kazakhstan loaded standard equipment and personnel into the aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and flew from Almaty airport to the point of permanent deployment," the ministry said in a statement.

